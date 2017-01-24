Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-16, 0-7 OVC) vs.

Tennessee State (12-8, 3-4 OVC)

Wed., Jan. 25, 7 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

OPENING TIP

The Cougars have dropped seven straight OVC games. The losses have come by an average of seven points. Three of the losses have come by six of fewer points.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-38 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

UT Martin overcame a halftime deficit to defeat SIUE 75-67 Saturday night at the Elam Center.The Cougars enjoyed as much as a five-point lead during the first half and led 37-35 at the break.UT Martin opened the second half on a 12-2 run to lead 47-39. They Skyhawks never trailed again.The Cougars scored the next six points to pull within two at 47-45, but it was as close as SIUE would get. The Skyhawks got up by as many as 13 points when Matthew Butler hit a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left to make it 73-60.

SERIES STUFF

Tennessee State holds a 6-1 advantage in the all-time series. SIUE's lone victory in the series came during the last meeting in Edwardsville (45-38) two seasons ago.

