Game No. 1, November 4, 7:30 p.m.
First Community Arena,
Edwardsville, Illinois

  • SIUE opens its 57th season of men's basketball tonight against Westminster. The Cougars own an all-time record of 696-812 and are 25-31 in season openers.
  • Brian Barone begins his sixth season as Head Coach.
  • SIUE finished 2023-24 17-16, earning back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in the Division I era.
  • The Cougars won nine Ohio Valley Conference games for the second straight season-tying the school record.
  • SIUE was 12-2 at First Community Arena, marking the most home wins in the Division I era.
  • SIUE played in the OVC Tournament for the fourth straight year, which was a first in school history. They played in the quarterfinal for the second consecutive year
  • The Cougars were picked for a third-place finish by a vote of the league's coaches and sports information personnel.

