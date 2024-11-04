SIUE Men's Basketball Opens 2024-25 Campaign Monday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Game No. 1, November 4, 7:30 p.m.

First Community Arena,

Edwardsville, Illinois SIUE opens its 57th season of men's basketball tonight against Westminster. The Cougars own an all-time record of 696-812 and are 25-31 in season openers.

Brian Barone begins his sixth season as Head Coach.

SIUE finished 2023-24 17-16, earning back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in the Division I era.

The Cougars won nine Ohio Valley Conference games for the second straight season-tying the school record.

SIUE was 12-2 at First Community Arena, marking the most home wins in the Division I era.

SIUE played in the OVC Tournament for the fourth straight year, which was a first in school history. They played in the quarterfinal for the second consecutive year

The Cougars were picked for a third-place finish by a vote of the league's coaches and sports information personnel.