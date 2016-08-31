EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball will host open walk-on tryouts this fall. Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following forms prior to the tryout:

Physical within the past six months

Health history form

Liability waiver

Sickle cell waiver

Tryout request forms which must be signed by multiple people in the athletic department

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, please contact Nick Giard (ngiard@siue.edu) no later than September 6th.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: