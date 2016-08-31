SIUE men's basketball hosts open walk-on tryouts
August 31, 2016 3:00 PM
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball will host open walk-on tryouts this fall. Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following forms prior to the tryout:
- Physical within the past six months
- Health history form
- Liability waiver
- Sickle cell waiver
- Tryout request forms which must be signed by multiple people in the athletic department
For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, please contact Nick Giard (ngiard@siue.edu) no later than September 6th.
