EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men’s basketball team scored 55 points in the second half to secure a 100-60 victory over St. Ambrose University on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in an exhibition game at First Community Arena.

The Cougars, coming off their 2024-25 Ohio Valley Conference Championship, were honored before the game with a ring ceremony and the unveiling of championship banners. Four returning players reached double figures in scoring to lead SIUE.

"We had some good stops early. They are a well-coached team, and I thought we handled it well. It was nice to be back on the court." SIUE coach Brian Barone said

Kyle Thomas led the team with 17 points, followed by Ring Malith with 14 points. Arnas Sakenis contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocked shots, while Jordan Pickett added 11 points. Additional scoring came from Myles Thomas with eight points and seven rebounds, Jack Campion with seven points and a team-high five assists, and Jo Valrie, C.J. Hall and Harrison Alexznder each with seven points.

Malith’s back-to-back three-pointers helped SIUE take a 45-34 lead at halftime. The Cougars extended their advantage with a 14-2 run early in the second half, prompting a St. Ambrose timeout with 16:11 remaining.

SIUE finished the game with 17 assists, just four turnovers, and outrebounded the Fighting Bees 52-28. Nolan Deitrich led St. Ambrose with 13 points, including three three-pointers.

SIUE is scheduled to open its regular season Nov. 4, 2025, against East-West University at First Community Arena.

