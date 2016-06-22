EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Jon Harris has announced the addition of sophomore transfer Julian Torres to the program.

"We're very excited to have Julian Torres join our program," Harris said. "He is another in-state prospect that will help bolster our front line."

A native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Torres is a six-foot, nine-inch, 265-pound forward/center. He comes to SIUE after spending his freshman season at UIC. He will sit out the 2016-17 season due to NCAA Division I transfer rules.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He has good mobility and lift around the rim," Harris said. "He possesses the ability to score in the paint, but he can also step out to shoot or drive from the perimeter."

Torres made 28 appearances and two starts as a true freshman at UIC last year. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 13 points and added a season-best seven rebounds in a November game against Roosevelt. He scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds against Oakland in February.

He averaged 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds as a senior at Bolingbrook High School. He earned All-State Special Mention honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) after helping the Raiders to a third-place finish at the 2015 Illinois 4A State Championship.

"Julian will be a great addition to our locker room and campus community as he is hungry to excel on and off the court."

More like this: