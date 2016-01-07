SIUE men forge serious second-half comeback, but fall to Belmont

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball forged a serious second-half comeback but ultimately fell 85-77 to Belmont in Ohio Valley Conference action Wednesday at Vadalabene Center.

SIUE has dropped five consecutive games and fell to 3-12 overall and 0-3 in the OVC. Belmont improved to 10-6 overall and 2-0 in the OVC.

Belmont shot 56.4 percent for the game and was 18 for 32 in the first half, including three three-pointers. The Bruins took a 42-29 advantage into the break.

The Cougars responded in the second half. SIUE connected on 19 of 34 shots (55.9 percent) from the floor during the second half and outscored the Bruins 48-43.

"We played with a different attitude in the second half," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "We turned the tables in the second half. We have to find a way to be that team every night. If we play with that effort consistently then our record would look a little different."

Sophomore Keenan Simmons paced the Cougar attack, scoring a career-high 21 points, all during the second half. Simmons was 9 of 11 for the game and missed just a single shot during the second half. He added seven rebounds to tie for the team lead.

"Keenan has a load of ability," said Harris. "Tonight was just a glimpse of what he can do. He is a presence on the defensive end and on the glass. Today he got his offense going. He was more assertive and more aggressive. I'd like to think this gives him even more confidence moving forward."

Yemi Makanjuola scored 18 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Carlos Anderson tied his career high for the second consecutive game scoring 18 points.

"Carlos has been one of our more consistent guys, and he has a lot of potential," Harris said. "He is growing, and a lot of that is confidence. He's starting to see what his role is, and he's growing mentally."

The Cougars' only lead in the game came early. Anderson knocked down a three-pointer just 48 seconds into the game to put SIUE up 3-2. They led 5-4 after a Makanjuola basket at the 18:34 mark.

Burak Eslik's three-pointer from the left corner with 10:46 play produced the game's only tie at 59 all. The Cougars trimmed the Bruins' lead to one on two separate occasions after that but were unable to regain the lead.

"Every game is going to be similar to this one," Harris added. "Across the league, there's going to be good basketball. All the teams have gotten better, and it's going to be a dog fight. Games are going to come down to a handful of possessions."

Evan Bradds' double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds led Belmont. Craig Bradshaw matched Bradds' 22 points and chipped in six rebounds. Amanze Egekeze scored 14 points.

SIUE returns to the road for a 7:30 game Saturday at Tennessee State.