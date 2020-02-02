MURRAY, Ky. – SIUE made charge at first-place Murray State Saturday before falling 74-55 at the CFSB Center.

The Racers improved to 10-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 17-5 overall with the win. SIUE fell to 2-8 in league play and 5-18 overall.

The Cougars shot just 31 percent from the field (16-62) in the loss.

"You have to make a wide-open shots," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "You have to finish around the rim."

After trailing 35-26 at half, the Cougars surged at the start of the second half. Murray State went up 42-33 following a pair of Tevin Brown free throws with 15:43 left. SIUE then scored 10 of the next 12 points to pull within one at 44-43 forcing Murray State into a timeout at the 13:09 mark. A K.J. Williams layup out of the timeout put Murray State up 46-43 but Mike Adewunmi drove the lane, and found Iziah James in the right corner for a game-tying three-pointer at 12:42.

Things then turned for the worse for SIUE. Murray State had an immediate answer from DaQuan Smith to go back on top 49-46. And the Cougars proceeded down a long stretch of futility.

"Once we tied it, we overhelped and gave them a three right away," Barone said. "A we had a couple of turnovers and a bad shot."

SIUE watched Murray State score 12 straight to seize control of the game. The Cougars missed 15 consecutive field goal attempts following James' game-tying basket, scoring just six points over more than 12 minutes of game time all on free throws.

"They're a good team," Barone added. "They are explosive and they're at home."

Kenyon Duling sank a three-pointer with eight seconds to play for the final margin.

Tyresse Williford led SIUE with 22 points including 16 in the first half.

"Ty had it rolling," Barone said. "I am really proud of how Ty has evolved this year. But we relied a little too heavily on the ball screen action in the first half. The second half we started putting our head down and driving the ball and sharing the ball and making drive and kicks."

Cam Williams added 12 points for the Cougars. No other player had more than four points.

"I am proud of these guys," Barone said. "They are trying their tails off to implement what they are being taught (some of them for the first time since they've been here) in terms of game-planning and strategy and things like that.

"We have to execute better," Barone added. "We have to make some better adjustments as a staff throughout the game."

KJ Williams led Murray State with 20 points. Brown added 17 and Jaiveon Eaves scored 14 points.

SIUE returns to First Community Arena for games Thursday against Morehead State and Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.

"Our preparation starts right now for that next stretch," Barone said. "We have an opportunity to get another game at home. I am looking forward to going back and game-planning with this team."

