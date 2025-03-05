EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Lovejoy Library will host a special Lunar New Year event.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to Lovejoy Library to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The event will include a lecture on the history of the holiday, a kung fu demonstration, an origami station and the lion dance.

“It’s very important,” said Simone Williams, Diversity and Engagement Librarian at SIUE. “This is also to celebrate our Asian students, faculty and staff and anybody in the community. It’s just so they can see themselves represented on campus and in the community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Information Desk on the first floor of the library to pick up a red envelope, which traditionally represents good fortune. There will also be a book display with several books that cover Asian history and culture.

Williams noted that this is the first year that Lovejoy Library has hosted a Lunar New Year event, and she looks forward to sharing the experience with community members and students. She emphasized the importance of spreading information and providing cultural experiences like this for the campus and the Edwardsville region.

“I think it’s very important because it not only exposes the community to the library and university, but vice versa,” she said. “The community is also part of the university and a university should be and is a part of the community.”

For more information about the Lunar New Year event and other upcoming events at SIUE’s Lovejoy Library, visit the library’s official Facebook page.

More like this: