EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has launched a convenient new online degree completion program in psychology to prepare individuals to pursue careers in both the private and public sectors.

Individuals with an associate degree can complete a bachelor’s in just two years through high quality, accelerated study that builds knowledge and skills in mental processes and behavior, psychological issues and human potential.

Graduates will be prepared to pursue careers in a variety of fields, including human resources, mental health, research and development, sales, non-profit organizations, health services, government and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Now is a great time to pursue this opportunity as students will be able to progress through the program in a timely manner,” said Greg Everett, PhD, chair and professor in the Department of Psychology. “Online classes will be taught by the same expert faculty who teach in the on-ground program, and students will be highly prepared to compete for a wide variety of career opportunities upon graduation.”

The psychology online completion degree program offers a flexible and affordable academic plan for individuals working full time or those who prefer an online experience. Students benefit from the expertise of Department of Psychology faculty who have extensive knowledge in human development, cognition and memory, psychopathology, personality, social interactions and psychology in applied settings.

Courses are offered in accelerated sessions during the summer, fall, winter and spring semesters. For more information, visit siue.edu/degree-completion- psychology.

The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields, including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching and learning. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

More like this: