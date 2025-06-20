EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville brought science and justice to life during the inaugural Forensic Murder Mystery Camp, held June 9–13 at the Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus in Belleville. The immersive summer program welcomed high school students to explore the real-world intersection of forensic science and law through lab work, courtroom simulations, and mentorship from leading professionals.

The camp marked a successful multi-institutional collaboration among SIUE’s Department of Forensic Sciences, SIU Carbondale’s Simmons Law School, the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy, Saint Louis University, and the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA). It was designed to activate the Belleville site with high-impact learning experiences that introduce students to the critical thinking, communication, and investigative techniques central to careers in forensic science and legal studies.

Participants included students from O’Fallon Township High School, Edwardsville High School, Roxana High School, and Pinckneyville Community High School.

“This kind of camp piques student interest and gives them a lot of options to learn about different career paths to follow,” said Tom Spudich, PhD, director of SIUE’s Master of Science in Forensic Sciences Program and professor of analytical chemistry.

Spudich, who previously led a similar initiative at Maryville University, adapted the program to engage students in forensic labs, evidence analysis, and mock trial preparation—all while emphasizing the complexity and collaboration required in real investigative work.

“We focused in on hands-on opportunities,” he said. “There were instances where students had to think and be creative—because real-world experience doesn’t come copy and paste.”

Spudich also emphasized how forensic work depends not only on scientific rigor, but on the ability to explain those findings clearly and ethically.

“Science is difficult,” he said. “And so one of the things that I'm hoping that students in our program are able to do at the end of the day is understand who they're working with, and to present information in a positive, understandable way for people that might not actually have a science background.”

The camp opened and closed with events attended by notable regional leaders, including state Representative Jay Hoffman, former U.S. Representative Bill Enyart, Judge Annette Eckert, and faculty from across the participating institutions.

“The collaboration between the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses is absolutely fantastic,” said Enyart. “It’s remarkable what SIU has been able to accomplish through regional partnerships.”

“This is the result of intentional investment and collaboration,” said Rep. Hoffman. “It’s not ‘CSI.’ It’s better. It’s real.”

During the camp’s mock-trial day, a handcrafted ceremonial gavel was presented by Illinois 20th District Circuit Judge Heinz Rudolph to leadership from the SIU School of Law. The presentation, made on behalf of the Illinois Judges Association and Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford, commemorated the program’s impact and symbolized the intersection of education, justice, and community service. The gavel was created by the late Judge Andreas “Andy” Matoesian, known for his record-setting tenure on the bench in Madison County.

Spudich and fellow organizers hope to expand the program in future summers, continuing to build out the Belleville campus as a regional hub for experiential learning and strengthening academic and career pipelines in forensic science and the legal system.

Photos by Jenna Bracken

