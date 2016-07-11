EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is among the top four public universities in the state according to Forbes magazine’s top colleges ranking.

Forbes ranked 660 institutions nationally, but only the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State University were listed ahead of SIUE instate.

The magazine’s criteria are based on return on investment. It assigned the greatest weight to success after graduation (32.5 percent), student debt (25 percent) and student satisfaction (25 percent).

“Students connect with SIUE through its passion for student learning,” said Stephen Hansen, SIUE interim chancellor. “Students are engaged through freshman seminar, experiential learning experiences, undergraduate research opportunities and senior assignment. The SIUE academic experience is enhanced and enriched by strong student support programs.”

“Forbes confirms SIUE graduates are having a positive experience on campus, and finding success in graduate school and in the job market,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “Forbes’ measurements do an outstanding job of capturing what we do as a relatively young institution that has reinvented itself in the past fifteen years.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

