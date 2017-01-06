EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook has joined hundreds of university and college presidents/chancellors in signing the statement in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program.

“Though we do not know what specific changes may occur to DACA in the coming weeks and months, SIUE will continue to support and protect our students on campus as we have in the past,” Pembrook said. “A key component of SIUE’s mission to shape a changing world is to provide access to higher education, particularly to first generation students.”

DACA students and other international students who need assistance should contact the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs office at 618-650-2020 to gain access to necessary resources.

SIUE is committed to maintaining a safe, secure and inclusive campus environment for all students, faculty and staff. Should the need arise to report behavior inconsistent with SIUE’s campus culture, individuals can also reach out directly to the VCSA office, faculty and staff.

