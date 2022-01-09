EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville consistent with the guidance from the CDC and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, has posted information again in regard to its Face Mask/Distancing Policy. The mask/distancing policy is again being emphasized with the recent rising COVID-19 numbers throughout the region.

"Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will continue to require that face masks be worn in public indoor spaces such as lobbies, hallways, instructional spaces, and organized events, the SIUE administration said.

"Event and meeting organizers should review face covering and distancing guidelines with participants in advance of the start of the meeting. All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should have a mask readily available."

Face Masks

Instructional and clinical spaces

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Musical performance courses will have appropriate safety plans in place when needed.

Public indoor spaces (lobbies, open spaces, walkways and organized events).

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Event and meeting organizers should review face covering and distancing guidelines with participants in advance of the meeting or event.

When eating and drinking in a public indoor space, masks should only be removed when seated.

Private or semi-private environments (offices, private meetings, internal department conference rooms, and break rooms).

Anyone should feel comfortable wearing a mask at any time

Masks are required except for those in a private workspace when six feet of distance can consistently be maintained.

Mask-wearing behaviors of participants should not be interpreted as vaccination status.

Masks are required unless alone in an office or room with a closed door, alone in a vehicle, or alone in a private space.

Masks are required in break rooms and conference rooms unless eating and drinking, in which case individuals must be physically distanced.

Outdoor spaces and outdoor events

Individuals should consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities that involve close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

If fully vaccinated, masks are optional.

If not fully vaccinated, masks are optional if you can maintain distancing.

Event and meeting organizers should review face covering and distancing guidelines with participants in advance of the event.

Mask-wearing behaviors of participants should not be interpreted as vaccination status.

Sports and recreation activities

Indoor Recreational Activities

Article continues after sponsor message

Masks are required for all individuals including during active exercise.

Organized sports must follow current All-Sports Safety Guidance.

Outdoor Recreational Activities

Individuals should consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities that involve close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

If fully vaccinated, masks are optional

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask during contacts that do not occur during gameplay, such as on the sideline or bench, in the locker room, during team meetings, in the weight room, or during meals (except when actively consuming food or drink).

Cougar Athletics

Individuals involved in Cougar Athletics should follow applicable policies from Cougar Athletics, OVC and NCAA.

Mask wearing behaviors of participants should not be interpreted as vaccination status.

University Housing

Masks are required in all public housing spaces regardless of vaccination status. This includes the building lobby, hallways and lounges.

Resident living units are considered households. Masks are not required regardless of vaccination status.

Individuals are encouraged to wear masks when visiting other living units besides their own.

MCT Cougar Shuttle and other public transportation

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Locations where operations may be subject to additional regulatory policy or guidance.

Units or programs subject to additional oversight, including but not limited to infant, toddler and pre-K to 12 educational programs, should continue to follow applicable guidance from those regulatory agencies.

Eating and drinking

Masks may be removed temporarily while actively eating or drinking.

All individuals should replace masks when not actively eating or drinking and maintain distance when possible.

Masks may be removed for eating and drinking at outdoor locations and events regardless of vaccination status.

Distancing

Indoor and outdoor spaces (non-clinical and non-instructional).

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status If fully vaccinated, distancing is optional, though seating that is pre-positioned for physical distancing should not be moved. If not, allow for physical distancing to the extent practicable.

Distancing behaviors of participants should not be interpreted as vaccination status.

Instructional spaces

Distancing is encouraged for all regardless of vaccination status.

More like this: