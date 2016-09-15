EDWARDSVILLE - OnlineColleges.com ranks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as the No. 1 most affordable four-year college in Illinois, among 69 institutions. See the rankings at onlinecolleges.com/Illinois.

“The more important aspect is the high quality education provided by SIUE for the investment,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “More families and employers are understanding that all of our schools, and the College of Arts and Sciences, have the same exact national and international accreditations as private institutions charging $40-50,000 annually in tuition and fees. When they compare our accreditation, tuition and fees (approximately $10,700 annually), residential campus experience and starting salaries head-to-head, SIUE is an extremely attractive option.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Belobrajdic pointed out that credit hours delivered online at SIUE are growing: 10 percent of all credit hours for fall 2016 are being delivered online compared to 8 percent for fall 2015. “Winter session online offerings, initially offered two years ago during the December-January holiday break, continue to grow and increase in popularity,” Belobrajdic said. “The entirely online accelerated RN to BS option (for students who have completed the requirements for an associate degree in nursing and wish to pursue a bachelor’s) for School of Nursing students has been highly popular and continues to grow.”

OnlineColleges.com publishes information regarding top online colleges and degree programs.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: