EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is providing a unique opportunity for students to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in as little as five years for select programs beginning spring 2020. This accelerated option saves time and money by allowing students to complete two degrees with fewer individual courses.

SIUE students can earn up to 12 credit hours that count both toward their bachelor’s and graduate degrees.

“Earning an advanced degree opens many more job opportunities with higher starting salaries right out of college,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, dean of the Graduate School, “I am excited that the Graduate School at SIUE is offering the accelerated combined degree programs that will allow SIUE undergraduate students to earn their graduate degree in less time and with less cost.”

The following programs provide an accelerated option for qualifying SIUE students who wish to earn simultaneous credit toward undergraduate and graduate degrees:

Article continues after sponsor message

Civil Engineering

Computer Science

Criminal Justice

English

Environmental Sciences

Nursing (Traditional)

Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Accelerated Option for RN to BS in Nursing

Industrial Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mass Communications

Interested students should speak with an undergraduate academic advisor and the graduate program director to develop a plan of study.

Students are charged undergraduate tuition and fees, and remain eligible for undergraduate financial aid, scholarships and awards. However, when approved for admission to the combined degree program, students are also eligible for graduate assistantships and other Graduate School sponsored programs.

For more information, visit siue.edu/combined-degrees.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: