EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s popular integrative studies undergraduate program has exceeded growth expectations by more than doubling its original enrollment goals in its first four years

The program launched in 2015 with a target of 50 majors by its fifth year. Remarkably, SIUE now supports 102 integrative studies majors, with 47 students eligible to graduate from the program by summer 2019.

Currently, 20 students are pursuing the integrative studies completely online degree completion program, with focus areas in sociology and psychology.

“I am thrilled with the program’s rapid growth, and the fact that we had 42 graduates by the end of fall 2018,” said Program Director Zenia Agustin, PhD. “We are offering students a viable pathway for pursuing their interests and goals that cannot always be met by traditional programs. The program attracts both traditional and non-traditional students, and provides the opportunity to embrace their individuality and widen their perspectives by exploring and making connections between different fields of study.”

Agustin credits the hard work and persistence of academic advisor Dawn Huckelberry in helping every integrative studies student develop an individualized plan of study to ensure their success.

“Additionally, a significant part of the program’s success is our dedicated faculty who have been responsive to the evolving needs of our students,” she noted. “They have been wonderfully generous with their time and expertise as they mentor our students.”

“The integrative studies program offers the best of both worlds, as you can bridge your passions into one unique major,” said Lind Crain, of Pearland, Texas, who merged psychology and education.

The public is invited to view the program’s diverse array of student projects during the Integrative Studies Senior Assignment Exposition being held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 3 in the Morris University Center’s Mississippi/Illinois Rooms.

Among the presenters will be integrative studies senior Avery Anderson, of Omaha, Neb., who bridged her interests in mass communications and business. She will present, “Building our Bioeconomy: Student Advocacy, Influence and Action.” This fall, Anderson will pursue SIUE’s applied communication studies master’s program and serve as a graduate assistant at NCERC.

Armani Wilder, of Decatur, pursued focus areas of sociology and black studies to prepare for a career in which she can address social issues. Her senior project considers “The Obesity Epidemic in the African American Community.” Next, Wilder will continue her education in SIUE’s college student personnel administration program. She has secured a graduate assistantship in diversity and residence life at Fontbonne University.

“Psychological Movements and their Influence on Mental Health Treatments for Veterans,” was the topic of study for Aimee Lafrance, of Fairview Heights, who combined studies in history and psychology through the integrative studies program. She aspires to be a social worker.

In addition to the integrative studies undergraduate program, SIUE also offers master’s degrees in integrative studies, with such curricula as cultural heritage and resources management, engineering management, marketing communications, media management and more.

Post-baccalaureate certificates are also available in environmental management, marketing and public relations, sustainability, and transportation engineering and construction management.

For more information on the integrative studies undergraduate program, visit siue.edu/academics/degrees- and-programs/undergraduate/ integrative-studies/.

Details on advanced degrees in integrative studies are available at siue.edu/grad/integrative- studies.

