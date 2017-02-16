EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Lewis and Clark Community College (L&C) have established a reverse transfer agreement. The Reverse Transfer Credit Program is an expansion of the institutions’ partnership to continue to help SIUE students who transfer from L&C to transfer credits back to L&C. This enables them to gain an associate’s from Lewis and Clark, as well as the baccalaureate degree they seek from SIUE.

The program helps L&C document degree completions at the community college level and assists the student in adding a higher education credential.

To be eligible for the program, currently enrolled SIUE students, who transferred from L&C prior to receiving their associate degree, must have a minimum of 31 credit hours from L&C and have completed 30 credit hours at SIUE.

These students will be identified and encouraged to opt into the Reverse Transfer Credit Program. SIUE will then transfer their SIUE credit to L&C to determine if the courses will satisfy the remaining requirements for completion of an associate’s. If so, SIUE will waive the student’s general education requirements.

“SIUE continues to provide students a smooth transfer process and strengthen its relationship with L&C and the community served by both institutions,” said Patrick Sears, SIUE assistant registrar for transfer and degree evaluation. “The Reverse Transfer Credit Program serves to increase credentials for L&C transfer students by enhancing their academic portfolios, keeping them motivated on their way toward the completion of their bachelor’s, and increasing their employability both during and after the completion of their baccalaureate degree from SIUE.”

SIUE’s Reverse Transfer Credit Program with L&C took effect in November 2016. Qualifying students will be contacted via email. For more information, visit siue.edu/transfer/programs.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

Lewis and Clark Community College, founded in 1970, is a two-year higher education institution with multiple campuses, a river research center, humanities center, training center and Community Education Centers located throughout its more than 220,000-person district. L&C offers associate degrees and certificates in more than 40 career programs, numerous transfer options, College for Kids, a nationally accredited dual credit program for high school students, GED completion and workforce training, among others. The college serves approximately 15,000 credit and non-credit students annually and is a national and state award-winning standout among Illinois community colleges. The college also employs more than 600 people, and adds $369.4 million in regional income annually, which represents 4.7 percent of the regional economy.

