EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville- SIUE will host the Illinois Association for College Admissions Counseling Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, in the Meridian Ballroom at Morris University Center. This event, held on the Edwardsville campus, is free and open to all high school and transfer students, along with their families and guests.

Nearly 100 colleges and universities from across the country will be represented at the IRCF, giving students the chance to connect directly with admissions professionals, explore academic programs, learn about application processes, and discover scholarship opportunities.

“For students to be successful in college, they have to find the school that best aligns with the goals they want to achieve and provides the resources they need to thrive,” said Alicia Taylor, associate director of admissions in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. “A college fair like the IRCF allows students to explore many different institutions as they embark on their college search.”

The fair is held in partnership with the Illinois Association for College Admissions Counseling, an organization of counseling professionals that serves students exploring options and making choices about pursuing postsecondary education.

“The Illinois Regional College Fair is a longstanding tradition in our region, and we are thrilled to once again host the event this year,” said Taylor.

The IRCF will feature StriveScan, which allows attendees to register in advance or during a fair to gain a barcode via text. They can use the barcode to easily share their contact information with participating colleges. Though registration is not required, students are encouraged to register on StriveScan in advance to expedite their check-in at app.strivescan.com/registration. Free parking for guests will be available in Lot B.

For more information about the fair and to view a list of participating colleges, visit siue.edu/ircf.

