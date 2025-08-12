EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will welcome its newest class of Cougars with a five-day Welcome Week celebration starting Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The event, held on the Edwardsville campus at 1 Hairpin Drive, aims to introduce students to campus life through a variety of activities running through Sunday, August 17.

The festivities will include a range of events designed to engage and entertain the incoming students. Highlights include the New Student Convocation, Parade, and Class Photo on Friday, August 15, at 3 p.m. in the Vadalabene Center. Chancellor James T. Minor and Provost Denise Cobb will officially open the 2025-2026 academic year, celebrating over 1,000 new students with music, giveaways, and free SIUE t-shirts. Following the convocation, a parade will proceed through Stratton Quad to the Cougar Statue for the traditional class photo.

On the same day, hypnotist Evan Gambardella will perform at 8 p.m. in the Meridian Ballroom of the Morris University Center. His show promises to captivate audiences with demonstrations including dancing, flying illusions, and overcoming fears.

Saturday, August 16, features the Cougar Kick-Off Men’s Soccer Game at 7 p.m. in Ralph Korte Stadium, where attendees can enjoy giveaways and snacks while supporting the team. Later that evening, a circus-themed dance party will take place at 8:30 p.m. in the Student Activity Center, offering activities such as balloon twisting, stilt walking, and fortune telling for those less inclined to dance.

The week concludes Sunday, August 17, with the Amazing Race Campus Challenge at 11:30 a.m., beginning at Stratton Quad. Participants will form teams to complete various campus-based challenges aimed at familiarizing them with university life, with prizes awarded to the winning team.

SIUE emphasizes its commitment to providing a high-quality education that transforms lives and prepares students for success in the global marketplace. The university’s campus spans 2,660 acres of woodland overlooking the Mississippi River and is located near downtown St. Louis.

Media crews covering Welcome Week events will have access to parking and campus escorts, with move-in coverage opportunities available beginning Wednesday. A full schedule of activities is accessible online and through the SIUE mobile app.

For a full list of Welcome Week activities visit the online schedule or the SIUEAPP.

