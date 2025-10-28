EDWARDSVILLE - Community members are invited to stop by Lovejoy Library at SIUE for a special traveling exhibit.

From now until Nov. 8, 2025, Lovejoy Library will host “Unissued Diplomas,” an exhibit that spotlights 40 Ukrainian students who were killed in the war with Russia. Simone Williams, Diversity and Engagement Librarian, noted that it’s important for the library to be a place where SIUE students, faculty, staff and Edwardsville community members can come together to talk about the world around them.

“It’s very important. We always try to have programming like that,” Williams said. “That’s what I’ve been doing the last couple of years since I’ve been in my role, just to say, ‘Hey, this is a space where we can have these conversations.’”

While Lovejoy Library is on the SIUE campus, Williams emphasized that all of their programs are open to the public. Whether it’s their Day of the Dead event or the Unissued Diplomas exhibit, the library offers these opportunities and resources for all.

Additionally, Lovejoy Library will host a showing of “Porcelain War” at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. This film tells the story of artists who are working to “create a sense of belonging” during the Russian-Ukrainian War, Williams explained, and will be followed by a panel discussion.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s just about how people, civilians, maintain a sense of normalcy during war, because almost everything has been upended over there,” Williams said. “What role does art play in society?”

Both the “Porcelain War” screening and the “Unissued Diplomas” exhibit are presented in partnership with the John Martinson Honors Program and the Department of Political Science. Williams hopes these opportunities encourage students to think about the war and how people have been affected.

Williams also highlighted the work of SIUE’s Ukrainian student advocacy group, which often hosts events at Lovejoy Library. She noted that all of the students spotlighted in the “Unissued Diplomas” exhibit were between the ages of 18–25, and she hopes it inspires connection between younger SIUE students.

“It gives students a chance to see people their age,” she explained. “The ones who are between that age range will get a chance to see students like themselves who unfortunately didn’t make it because of this war…I think this exhibit is asking students to slow down and reflect.”

The library aims to be a place where SIUE community members and the general public can take that time to reflect and learn more about the world. Williams encourages people to come to the film screening on Oct. 29 and to stop by the “Unissued Diplomas” exhibit before Nov. 8.

“[People are] interested in some of these events, especially if we can tie history into what's going on now,” she added. “I think that's what they want to see. Like, hey, can we have a discussion about this? I think that’s why students show up.”

For more information about Lovejoy Library and their upcoming events, you can visit their official Facebook page.

More like this: