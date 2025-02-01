



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host storm spotter training on Tuesday, February 4th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Morris University Center (MUC) Oak/Redbud Room. The event is free and open to the public, with free parking available in Lot B starting at 6 p.m.

Led by SIUE’s extreme weather expert Alan W. Black, PhD, assistant professor and Graduate Program Director in the Department of Geography and Geographic Information Sciences (GIS), the training will give students the knowledge needed to identify and report severe weather events.

“Spotters provide crucial, real-time information that helps the National Weather Service issue more accurate and timely warnings,” said Black. “Their reports can make the difference in saving lives when seconds count.”

Participants will learn about thunderstorm development, storm structure, and how to safely observe and report severe weather. Volunteer storm spotters play a key role in community safety, offering on-the-ground reports that complement radar and meteorological data.

“This training is a great opportunity for anyone passionate about weather and community safety,” Black added. “The more trained spotters we have, the better prepared we are as a community.”

Black recommends this training for weather enthusiasts or for those who simply want to assist in keeping communities safe. He suggests that this valuable knowledge could one day save lives.

