EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed more than 800 prospective students and guests to campus Monday, Feb. 20 for Preview SIUE. A second spring program is scheduled for Friday, March 17. The spring Preview SIUE events combined will be the largest ever spring visit programs at the University.

The day-long program provided an opportunity for high school and transfer students to learn more about the University’s array of academic programming, student life opportunities and available support services.

“Preview SIUE is an exciting event as we welcome hundreds of guests, introducing them to all that SIUE has to offer and answering any questions they may have,” said Ryan Downey, assistant director in the Office of Admissions for new student and campus visit programs. “Students attending Preview SIUE are high school juniors and seniors, and transfer students looking to enroll for the fall 2017, spring 2018 and fall 2018 terms.”

“This program showcases our engaging campus and demonstrates why the University can be the future home for these prospective students to achieve their educational goals.”

Preview SIUE assists prospective students in making an informed decision on their pursuit of higher education, but providing opportunities to:

Visit with faculty in the area of study they are considering pursuing

Learn about the application and admission process

Determine the cost of attending SIUE and learning how financial aid can assist

For more information, visit siue.edu/visit/.

