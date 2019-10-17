EDWARDSVILLE - Prospective college students are invited to learn about available higher education opportunities as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosts the Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) Fair from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the Morris University Center.

The event is sponsored by the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC), in conjunction with SIUE. High school students, transfer students and parents in attendance will have the opportunity to meet with college representatives from more than 100 in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities, to learn about academic programs and other aspects of the student experience.

Financial aid representatives also will be on hand to answer questions. In addition, local high school counselors will be present to assist students looking for guidance on post-secondary options.

“We greatly appreciate the support of the local high school and community college counselors who help provide this opportunity for students and families to explore numerous institutions, all within one setting, during one evening,” said Todd Burrell, SIUE director of undergraduate admissions and former IACAC president.

Before the IRCF was initiated, college fairs were held several times throughout the year at various area high schools. This annual event on SIUE’s campus serves to consolidate efforts and centralize higher education options for everyone involved.

”SIUE Office of Admissions continues to host the Illinois Regional College Fair each year, and it continues to grow,” added Kelley Brooks, SIUE assistant director of admissions. “Students from the St. Louis Metro area will have a chance to speak with almost 100 colleges from all over the U.S. This is an exciting time of year for high school students as they embark on the journey of selecting the college that will best fit their needs. In partnership with the Illinois Association for College Admission Counselors (IACAC), we are excited to once again host the fair.”

The IRCF will feature StriveScan, which will allow attendees to register in advance or during the fair to gain a barcode via text. They can use that barcode to easily share their contact information with participating colleges. Registration details are available at strivefair.com.

For more information, and a list of participating colleges, visit siue.edu/ircf/. Registration is not required. Free parking will be available in Lots P4-12 for IRCF visitors and participants.

