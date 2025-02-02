EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosts the debut screening of the documentary film “We Bear Witness: The African American Legacy of Hadley Township, MO” at Dunham Theater on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Veteran journalist and WSIE 88.7 The Sound’s Robin Boyce, associate director of underwriting, will moderate the esteemed panel.

The film explores the now obsolete African American community of Hadley Township, which is now only known as a section of Richmond Heights, Mo. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on disappearing African American communities dismantled across the country for economic purposes or gain.

Guest panelists include the following:

Dr. John A. Wright Sr., notable historian/Fulbright Scholar/author of “St. Louis: Disappearing Black Communities”

Gwen Moore, historian/Curator of Urban Landscape and Community Identity of the Missouri History Museum

Honorable Mayor Reginald Finney, first African American Mayor of the City of Richmond Heights

Margie P. Hollins, Director/Creative of “We Bear Witness: The African American Legacy of Hadley Township, MO”

Hadley Township was located along the east side of Hanley Road in Richmond Heights, which historians claim made it a prime target for elimination during the years 1945-1951 in a $750,00 failed bond Issue to turn it into a park/playground.

According to the filmmakers, the failed bond issues were defeated by community leaders Rev. James E. Fiddmont, the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Church, Mrs. Mildred Rusan and Hadley Township voters.

Hadley Township was established in 1907 by a local brick-making company to address their labor needs. The company is reported to have recruited Black workers during the Great Migration from the South attempting to escape Jim Crow laws, and oppression. Hadley Township was a once thriving, self-sustaining African American community during the era of segregation.

According to filmmaker Hollins, “Looking for solutions to address traffic needs in St. Louis County, the MO Department of Transportation attempted to expand I-170. However, opposition of the African American community in neighboring Brentwood blocked the expansion of an auxiliary highway coming through its community.”

“Most of the thousands of travelers along Hanley Road these days have no idea that a thriving African American community existed,” added Hollins.

Former residents of Hadley Township include Pulitzer Prize Winner Henry Hampton (“Eyes on the Prize”), jazz singer Mae Wheeler, famed burlesque performer Mary E. Thompson, NBA basketball player Matt Aitch, Gospel Recording Artist Doris Fiddmont Frazier, architect Charles E. Fleming, who was one of the first African Americans to earn a degree in architecture from Washington University, and Thomas E. Rusan, MD, of the Bennett Avenue Historic District.

The screening of “We Bear Witness: The African American Legacy of Hadley Township, MO” is free and open to the public.

