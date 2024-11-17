EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) will host “BLACK — A Celebration of Black Research” on February 19, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Morris University Center Conference Center. The event aims to honor and promote research focused on Black scholarship and will feature the debut of a documentary alongside a preview of a forthcoming book by Dr. Timothy E. Lewis, an associate professor of political science and director of Black Studies at SIUE.

The celebration is organized by a coalition that includes the Department of Political Science, the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Office, the SIUE Graduate School, the Black Faculty and Staff Association, the Kimmel Belonging and Engagement HUB, University Marketing and Communications, and the Division for Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Dr. Lewis, the first Black professor to achieve tenure in the SIUE Department of Political Science, will be joined by notable speakers including Daniel Mahony, PhD, SIU System President; Emmitt Riley, III, PhD, National President of the National Conference of Black Political Scientists; and Sherice J. Nelson, PhD, author of "The Congressional Black Caucus: Fifty Years of Fighting for Equality."

This event serves as a signature gathering for Black History Month, focusing on the significance of Black research and scholarship in academia. SIUE, situated on 2,660 acres overlooking the Mississippi River, emphasizes a commitment to providing a transformative educational experience for a diverse student body, preparing them for future challenges in a global marketplace.

