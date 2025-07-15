ALTON - The Alton Police Department has received a donation from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Club Ice Hockey Team to support its K-9 Unit. The donation, presented at an event recognizing the partnership, was funded through proceeds from the team’s Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game and Silent Jersey Auction.

Members of the SIUE Club Ice Hockey Team presented custom teddy bear-themed jerseys to four K-9 handlers and their canine partners: Officer Archer for K-9 Rico, Sergeant Morelli for K-9 Jax, Officer Averbeck for K-9 Odin, and Officer Garland for K-9 Crash.

The event highlighted the team’s commitment to both athletic performance and community support.

In a statement, the Alton Police Department expressed gratitude for the generosity, noting that “our K-9 handlers and their partners are honored by your support.”

The department emphasized that collaborations like this “strengthen the bond between our local organizations and the communities we serve.”

The donation and jersey presentation took place in Alton, where the police department serves the local community.

