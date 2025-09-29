EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wants students to not only benefit from its many recreational and sporting activities, but to look and feel good while doing it.

More than 50 students attended the Athletic Wear and Sports Equipment Giveaway on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at the SIUE Wellness Center. The drive was organized and hosted by the SIUE Campus Recreation and the SIUE Cougar Cupboard. Some of the items given away included T-shirts, socks, shorts, leggings, joggers, shoes, water bottles and more. There were no eligibility requirements, and any student could participate.

“Clothing support is very important,” said Lealia Williams, Student Care and Advocacy Coordinator in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. “We don’t want students to miss working out or playing sports, because they don’t have the right clothes or shoes. This is one way we can give back by helping students focus on their health and well-being, relieve stress, and stay active.”

Staff, faculty, alumni and students contributed to making the drive successful. More than 370 items were distributed. The idea for the drive originated with Director of Campus Recreation Keith Becherer.

“Keith brought the idea to me, and I was immediately excited to get involved,” said Williams. “I also worked with Jennifer Schwalb, Campus Recreation Office Support Associate, to plan out the logistics. The Cougar Cupboard already had a lot of athletic clothing from previous donations, so this event felt like a natural fit.”

The donation drive was well received by students.

“Students were very grateful for the event,” noted Williams. “At first, some were a little hesitant, but once they saw all the options —they were excited to pick out what they needed.”

“Next year, we’d love to involve even more students by asking them to donate athletic wear they’ve outgrown,” added Williams. “We also plan to send out flyers in July to get an early start on collecting donations.”

In the meantime, the Cougar Cupboard will host another free student event, the “New to You” Clothing Giveaway, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16 in Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge on the campus of SIUE.

