EDWARDSVILLE - Three Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate students, each pursuing a master’s in healthcare informatics, have been named health informatics scholarship recipients by the Illinois Rural Health Association.

Beth Barrier, of Troy, Westfield native Angela Campbell, and Tamera Schumer, of Salem, each received a $1,000 scholarship for the 2017 spring semester.

According to the Illinois Rural Health Association, it recognizes the “great demand for trained medical coding and billing experts as well as health informatics specialists in rural areas.”

“Rural areas within Illinois have a great need for professionals trained in healthcare and informatics,” said Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN and director of SIUE’s healthcare informatics program. “We are thankful for the Illinois Rural Health Association’s scholarship program that provides financial assistance to students in need.”

SIUE’s premier healthcare informatics program offers working adults and healthcare professionals a convenient, completely online opportunity to combine computer technology and clinical expertise that meet industry demands.

Article continues after sponsor message

Healthcare informatics enables healthcare providers to use computerized systems to:

Develop standards and clinical guidelines

Guide their diagnoses and treatment recommendations

Facilitate communication and manage the flow of information

Evaluate quality of care

For more information on SIUE’s healthcare informatics program, visit siue.edu/healthcare-informatics.

About the Illinois Rural Health Association

First organized in 1989, the Illinois Rural Health Association (IRHA) is a collaborative association comprised of hospitals, Rural Health Clinics, public health departments, practitioners, consumers and public officials, whose mission is to strengthen health systems for rural residents and communities through advocacy, education, networking and leadership.

About the SIUE Graduate School

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (Ph.D.).

More like this: