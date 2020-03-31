EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally ranked Healthcare Informatics program has received accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). Having always been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, initial program accreditation through the CAHIIM further underscores the premier program’s continuous quality improvement in higher education.

The master’s in healthcare informatics emphasizes the application of state-of-the-art computing technologies to healthcare. Healthcare informatics professionals integrate the worlds of medicine and technology by combining their expertise in data management, patient care and information technology systems.

“The CAHIIM accreditation process involved transforming the program’s curriculum to an entirely online format, which has been most beneficial to everyone, especially our students, given the current issues associated with COVID-19,” said Program Director Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN, CAHIMS, FHIMSS, associate professor in the School of Nursing. “The work necessary to meet CAHIIM standards has resulted in one of the best programs in the country that regularly receives national recognition. Additionally, the knowledge and skills our students obtain equip them to face healthcare threats, meet the needs of the industry, and lead to satisfying careers.”

The graduate program provides a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to leverage prior education and experience to provide leadership to teams using technology to improve patient healthcare options.

SIUE developed the program in a corporate partnership with BJC HealthCare in 2010, and continues to serve BJC HealthCare as its premiere partner. The program has evolved to an online format which better suits the needs of working adults and students, and has expanded in capacity to accept additional students outside of the BJC HealthCare system.

For more information, visit siue.edu/healthcare- informatics or contact Lyerla at flyerla@siue.edu.

