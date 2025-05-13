



EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville conferred degrees upon 2292 eligible graduates during May 2025 commencement exercises, held Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, 2025 in the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center. The SIUE spring commencement weekend included six graduation ceremonies, led by Denise Cobb, PhD, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and respective deans. Throughout the ceremonies significant moments included inspiring keynotes, recognition of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award and a memorable appearance by this year’s Golden Graduates, filling the celebrations with Cougar pride.

Commencement began at 10 a.m., Friday, with the School of Business ceremony where Provost Cobb welcomed family members and supporters. Cobb introduced the day’s first student speaker, winner of the Outstanding Senior Award and a student leader who “embodies a commitment to service and innovation,” Kashish Tandon. Tandon earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Specializations in Cybersecurity and Management.

“As we walk across this stage and step into what’s next, let’s not just chase success. Let’s define it for ourselves,” said Tandon. “Let’s lead with empathy. Let’s make space for others. Let’s build businesses, teams, and lives rooted in integrity.”

For her ceremony with the School of Nursing, Kaitlyn Harris, who earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice with a Specialization in Nurse Anesthesia, stated the following: “In these programs, we learned an invaluable lesson. Failure is not the opposite of success, but part of it. Every missed intubation, every blown IV, every failed exam, and every setback shaped you into a stronger provider. Failure has a way of teaching us what success never could.”

“The true question is not whether we will face setbacks, but how we will respond to them. Setbacks are inevitable—but they are never final, unless we let them be. As we walk out of here today, let us remember that every day we wake up is an opportunity to do better, to be better, and to redefine our path and purpose.”

Jessie Icenogle, Doctor of Pharmacy Specializing in Acute Care and Master of Science in Healthcare Informatics, spoke during the Graduate School ceremony of her healthcare rotations in Jamaica and Alaska and a transformative experience while using data to improve healthcare.

“That transformation came when I discovered the true impact of informatics,” said Icenogle. “I walked in thinking about data in a very structured way. But along the way, I started to see how it could shape patient care, improve efficiency and ultimately change lives.”

To her fellow students in this graduation cohort, Icenogle shared, “Each of us had that moment where we realized, ‘This isn’t exactly what I expected, but I'm learning, I’m growing and I’m exactly where I need to be.’”

Gireesh V. Gupchup, PhD, Vice President for Academic Innovation, Planning and Partnerships for the Southern Illinois University System, introduced the 10 a.m. Saturday commencement of the SIUE School of Pharmacy. He reminded graduates of the Latin word docere from which doctorate is derived, “which means to teach.”

“You will be medication experts,” said Gupchup. “And you will teach your patients and your health professionals. I know you will do a great job because you have the best faculty in the country.”

Keynote speaker HollyAnn Jacobs, PharmD (’15), accepted a position at the University of Utah where she has worked for a decade as an adult cystic fibrosis clinical pharmacist. She spoke of the time she did not match for a PGY2 residency program.

“Here’s a secret about failure: It is never the end. It is just an unplanned plot twist.” Jacobs said, “Pharmacy is your career, but it should never be your entire identity. People, relationships and even your hobbies--these are the things that will sustain you when your plans inevitably shift.”

Jacobs also reached out to her fellow graduates of 2015 in order to share their advice with those taking the Oath of the Pharmacist, including, “Don’t be afraid to double check yourself and admit you don’t know something. Your honesty will save lives.”

Mark Luer, PharmD, FCCP, Dean of the SIUE School of Pharmacy (SOP), then recognized the officers of the class of 2025 then two awards. First, Nicole Zachwieja, winner of the 2025 Faculty Excellence Award, was recognized for academic excellence and a commitment to lifelong learning. Second, the 2025 Academic Excellence Awards were presented to Rachel Bradley, Breah Morlan, Abigail Schmidt and Brayden Shirley. This award for the highest cumulative grade point average over the four-year program has only been awarded to two percent of the School’s graduating students, for the achievement of a 4.0 GPA.

SOP student speaker Matthew Jacquot, who earned both a Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health, was class president, founding coordinator of the SIUE Student Health Fair and a recipient of multiple scholarships including the SIUE Provost Scholarship. Luer announced that Rear Admiral Kelly Battese of the U.S. Public Health Service who is also the assistant surgeon general sent notice the night before that Jacquot had won the United States Public Health Service Excellence in Public Health Pharmacy Award.

“Whether we are stepping into community pharmacy, hospital settings, residency, industry, or carving out paths that are yet to be defined, we are entering a profession that is more vital now than ever before. We’ve been equipped with the knowledge, resilience, and passion to face whatever comes next,” said Jacquot. “But most importantly, we’ve been trained to never stop learning, to always be adaptable, and to continue making a difference wherever we go. Let’s advocate for our patients in ways only pharmacists can: Always remembering to pause, take a breath, and think before we act.”

For the 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon ceremony, Graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and School of Education, Health and Human Behavior were joined by Golden Graduates who were eligible to cross the SIUE stage 50 or more years ago.

“When I went to school there were five people. They were all men and me,” said Joan Griffin (’65), the first woman to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/General Accounting. Sixty years later she finally had the opportunity to attend commencement and receive her diploma in person. “I didn’t get to do it the first time because I had a child. I had a baby, and I couldn’t go, so it’s really exciting because this is going to be my first time.”

The recently awarded Outstanding Student in the SIUE Department of Education, Emma Stolzenburg, who earned her Bachelor of Science in Special Education, served as the ceremony’s student speaker. She acknowledged how SIUE’s vision statement focuses on empowering individuals to achieve their full potential nationally and internationally.

“SIUE also stands strong on the belief of making campus feel like home,” said Stolzenburg, who especially cherished her time in the classroom as part of her training. She shared the following with her fellow graduates: “My sixth-grade students at Dorris Intermediate [School] in Collinsville would like to give you all advice: ‘Don’t crash out, keep going.’”

During the final ceremony, Cem Karacal, PhD, Dean of the School of Engineering, awarded the 2025 Distinguished Service Award to Bruce Holland, philanthropist and founder and CEO of Holland Construction Services. Karacal noted that one-third of the Holland construction team, including principal partners, are SIUE alumni. At SIUE, Holland co-founded the SIUE Construction Leadership Institute.

Holland’s remarks described his journey after high school, rising the ranks from carpenter to vice president of operations before starting his own company. He shared the firm’s philosophy of building client relationships and trust, “rather than just winning bids.” Holland Construction Services earned $18 million in project revenues during its inaugural year and produced a company responsible for the construction of hospitals, retail developments and multifamily communities.

“We’ve had the privilege of helping shape the region,” Holland said, “but none more important than building people. I believe success is more than about what you build. It’s about who you build along the way.”

Student speaker Giselle Krikorian, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences, spoke of her strong connection to the local Armenian community and shared the phrase, Achkt looys.

“In Armenian, it means ‘light of your eye.’ We use it to congratulate someone; to mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another,” said Krikorian. “Let yourself be surprised by people, by hobbies, by fields of study outside your comfort zone. Because there is more to life than a resume or a job title, and achkt looys is a reminder of that. We are more than the letters before and after our names. We are more than our GPAs or majors. We are mosaics — made up of conversations, interests, culture, humor, and humanity.”

“And no one else will have your exact story: where you came from, what lights you up, what pulls you forward. So don’t dim that light trying to fit a mold. Let it guide you instead.”

To close each ceremony Connie Collins, CFRE, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation, welcomed graduates to the SIUE Alumni Association, “You are part of a strong supportive community of Cougars who are here to cheer you on, offer guidance and celebrate your wins as you take on what’s next.”

“We can’t wait to see the impact you’ll make as professionals, leaders and proud Cougars for life.”

