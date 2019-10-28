EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally-recognized Graduate School gained nearly 300 applicants during its annual Open House on Wednesday, Oct 16 in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

Prospective graduate students received information on SIUE’s more than 140 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information was also available on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.

“SIUE professors were available to speak with prospective students about their professional goals and how our programs can help them,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate and international admissions. “The attendees respond quite positively to this environment.”

The SIUE Graduate School challenges and inspires students to hone their skills and develop new ones. It facilitates excellence in research and creative activities, and ranks first among all Emerging Research Institutions in the Midwest for research expenditures, according to the National Science Foundation.

Prospective students also learned more about SIUE’s popular integrative studies program, which allows students to meet their career goals by combining courses from two or three disciplines. Additionally, current graduate students were in attendance to share their experiences and offer advice to prospective students.

“A variety of options are available for full-time students coming back for an advanced degree or working students who need to attend part-time,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, Graduate School dean and associate provost for research. “Online programs, traditional programs and courses are available at students’ convenience.”

The Office of Graduate Admissions will hold an additional open house during the spring semester in conjunction with the Graduate School’s Research Symposium on Tuesday, March 31 to further promote the educational and research opportunities available at SIUE.

For additional information, visit siue.edu/graduate-visit. Interested students may also call 618-650-2741 or email graduateadmissions@siue. edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD).

