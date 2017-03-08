EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosts its 21st Annual Graduate School Spring Research Symposium 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in SIUE’s Morris University Center. This year, the Graduate School is offering prospective graduate students an opportunity to participate by registering at siue.edu/graduate-visit.

“The annual Graduate School Spring Symposium celebrates and showcases the variety of research and creative activities taking place at SIUE,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the SIUE Graduate School. “All are welcome, and we are particularly excited this year to invite prospective graduate students. Attending the symposium will give them the opportunity to talk to current graduate students about their projects and experiences at SIUE as well as meet with faculty and admissions staff.”

At 9:30 a.m. in the MUC’s Hickory/Hackberry room, Gregory Fields, PhD, professor in the Department of Philosophy, will deliver the keynote address: “Recent Work in Native Heritage Studies, and Thoughts on Research in These Challenging Times for Higher Education.”

From 10 a.m.-noon in the MUC’s Meridian Ballroom, graduate students will present posters and creative exhibits displaying their scholarly activities. Awards for best exhibit and poster presentations are sponsored by the Graduate School and by Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

From 10-11:30 a.m. in the MUC’s Mississippi/Illinois room, researchers will share their topics on population health, development and wellness research in a session of 3-minute elevator speeches with other researchers sharing similar interests. Studies done both on campus and regionally will be illuminated in order to facilitate collaborations.

At 11 a.m. in the Meridian Ballroom, the Graduate Student Scholarly Activity SLAM will feature graduate and professional students, who were selected by their schools/college, presenting their scholarly activities in a fast-paced format geared to a general audience.

The Paul Simon Outstanding Teacher-Scholar Award Luncheon will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. in the Meridian Ballroom. Kristine Hildebrandt, PhD, professor in the Department of English Language and Literature in the College of Arts and Sciences, will be honored with the 2017 Paul Simon Outstanding Teacher-Scholar Award. RSVP at siue.edu/graduate-school-symposium/paulsimonluncheon.

The Paul Simon Outstanding Teacher-Scholar Award is highly competitive and is given annually to a faculty member who has a proven record of combining research, scholarship and teaching. It emphasizes that SIUE is committed to the concept that faculty members must be good scholars in order to be good teachers.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD).

