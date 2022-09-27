EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has set new enrollment records for fall 2022, with graduate numbers rising 4% to a 44-year high of 3,494 and international enrollment growing 67% (898 total students) over fall 2021, which represents an all-time high.

The student body for fall 2022 includes 12,519 individuals with diverse backgrounds who are on the transformative path toward degree attainment. These students come from 47 U.S. states and 65 countries.

Despite a modest overall decline of 3.8% (491 students) from fall 2021, SIUE's enrollment picture is bolstered by a 4% increase in graduate, doctoral and professional enrollment with a total of 3,494 students. Graduate student increases were experienced in the Schools of Engineering (+8%), Business (+7.4%), Education (+7.3%), and Pharmaceutical Sciences (+33.3%).

“SIUE is the number one producer of bachelor’s degrees in the region, the impact of which is significant for economic development and the communities these individuals will serve,” said Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “We are proud of the enrollment growth in our graduate programs and the increasing diversity of our student body. Now our collective focus must shift to retaining these students because we know that earning a degree is what creates social mobility for families, powers the workforce of the future, and drives economic growth.”

In line with the University’s commitment to inclusive excellence, a record 6% of students in the fall 2022 cohort identify as Latinx, with an additional 7% identifying as international; 3% as Asian, 13% as African American; 63% as white. Eight percent identify as multiple ethnicities or did not report.

Students have returned to campus in person to take on ground and face-to-face courses. On campus enrollment has grown by 7.4% (652 students) over the fall of 2021. Additionally, SIUE is serving 2,247 students enrolled in 100% online programs. These fully online programs meet the needs of adults who seek degree opportunities and facilitate the advancement they desire in their careers.

“I am incredibly proud of the ways in which we’ve adapted to remain a top choice for students while expanding access and opportunity for those seeking to start or further their education,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD. “SIUE offers something special to our students. Beyond a beautiful campus and affordable programs, we have internationally and nationally recognized scholars and talented staff members engaging our students and contributing to our communities in powerful ways. As individuals learn more about the work we do and the outcomes of our students, I am confident that they will see the tremendous potential that lies ahead.”

SIUE continues to gain regional and national attention as a premier metropolitan university, as evidenced by a growing application pool and the number of admits. The SIUE Commitment, test-optional admissions, and The Common Application are contributing factors to advanced access and opportunity.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000

