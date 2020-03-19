EDWARDSVILLE - Prospective students are invited to learn more about graduate studies during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Graduate Admissions’ Online Open House being held Tuesday, March 31.

The Graduate Admissions Online Open House will be hosted from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at siue.edu/graduate-open-house.

During the Online Open House, prospective students can chat with an admission’s representative about SIUE’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.

“SIUE’s diverse array of programs make it an excellent option for the pursuit of an advanced degree,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate admissions at SIUE. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are glad to be able to offer this important event online, allowing prospective students to explore the possibilities at SIUE, while ensuring the safety of both on- and off-campus community members.”

The $40 Graduate School application fee will be waived for prospective students who apply during the virtual open house. Registration is not required.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

