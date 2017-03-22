EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Graduate Admissions will host an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the Morris University Center Oak and Redbud Rooms.

Prospective graduate students will receive information on SIUE’s more than 70 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support.

“We are excited to offer prospective students this opportunity to explore the possibilities of our diverse array of programs and discover why SIUE is an excellent option for the pursuit of an advanced degree,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate admissions at SIUE. “Graduate admissions representatives will be onsite during the open house and will be happy to discuss the admission process.”

During the Graduate Admissions Spring Open House, the graduate school application fee will be waived for prospective graduate students who apply at the event—a savings of $40.

For additional information or to pre-register for the event, please visit siue.edu/graduate-admissions. Interested students may also call (618) 650-2741 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Washington Monthly and U.S. News & World Report consistently rank SIUE among the top master’s granting colleges and universities in the nation. A graduate degree from SIUE offers opportunities for career advancement and opens doors in a variety of career areas. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

