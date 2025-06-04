SPRINGFIELD - As commencement season wraps up across the SIU System, the latest podcast episode ofOffice Hours with SIU System President Dan Mahony offers a timely exploration of the transition from college to career, capturing both the emotions of spring 2025 graduates and the wisdom of accomplished SIU alumni.

The latest episode opens with real-time reflections from members of the class of 2025, recorded just moments before crossing the stage. The graduates share their excitement, hopes and questions as they prepare for life after SIU.

President Mahony is then joined by three distinguished SIU alumni who reflect on how their SIU experiences shaped their professional paths and offer advice to this year’s graduates:

Bill Luan (SIU Edwardsville, class of 1984 & 1985), Senior Program Manager at Google

Terita M. Walker (SIU Carbondale, class of 2001), Principal of Denver East High School and 2025 Colorado High School Principal of the Year

Dr. Kevin M. Simon (SIU School of Medicine, class of 2015), Chief Behavioral Health Officer for the City of Boston and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School

“This episode captures both the excitement of graduation and the honest uncertainty many students feel about the future,” said President Mahony. “Not everyone has it all figured out when they graduate, and that’s okay.”

The full episode is available here. Office Hours with SIU System President Dan Mahony can also be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.

