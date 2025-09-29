EDWARDSVILLE – Two-time defending champion, SIUE golf will play host to an 18-team field at Gateway National Golf Links for the 2025 Dolenc Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

The 18-team field includes the host Cougars along with Belmont, Bradley, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Idaho, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Morehead State, Northern Iowa, Omaha, Southern Indiana, Southern Utah, Tennessee State, UT Martin, Weber State, Western Illinois and Wichita State.

The 54-hole event will include 36 holes Monday beginning with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday's final round also begins with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m.

SIUE will pair with Idaho, UT Martin and Wichita State to open the first round.

Gateway National is par 71 and will play at 6,985 yards for the first and second rounds and at 7,001 yards for the last round.

The Cougars won each of the last tournaments and have taken the title at their home tournament a total of six times.

All 10 SIUE golfers will take part in the event. The Cougars' lineup: Preston Kaufmann at No. 1, Billy Preston at No. 2, William Simpson at No. 3, Tomas Rascon at No. 4, and Brent Reintjes at No. 5. Max Bruening, Hayden Moore, Parker Bruening, Jack Guse and Thomas Hereau will compete as individuals.

