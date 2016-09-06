NEBRASKA CITY, Nebraska – SIUE men's golf fired the second-lowest round of the day Sunday to move up to third place at the finish of the UNO Invitational.

The Cougars' third-round 294 was second only to South Dakota, which fired a 287 Sunday. SIUE finished with a 54-hole total of 891 to tie with Creighton for third place. South Dakota won the team title with an 878. Northern Iowa finished second with an 885.

Sophomore Kyle Slattery, playing as an individual, earned his third career top-10 finish. He finished with a 219 (+3) take sixth place.

Conor Dore finished a stroke behind Slattery, tying for seventh-place with three other golfers. Freshman Luke Long tied for 16th with a 224 (+8). Danny Gorman and Justin Hemings tied for 22nd place with a 229. Brady Dixon finished at 232 to tie for 33rd.

South Dakota's Matt Tolan and Cody Seal finished first and second, respectively.

SIUE returns to the course for EKU Intercollegiate, presented by Raisin' Canes, September 17-18.

