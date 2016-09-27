MADISON, Ill. – SIUE golf is three strokes off the lead after the first day at the 2016 Derek Dolenc Invitational presented by DoubleTree Hotels. The Cougars have a combined 583 and are second after two rounds at Gateway National Golf Links.

Missouri State has a 580 to lead the tournament. SIUE and Murray State each have a 583 and are tied for second place. South Dakota (586) and Bradley (587) round out the top five.

Missouri State's Jack Knoesel has a 134 (-8) and leads the tournament by four strokes over South Dakota's Scott Fundenburg.

Conor Dore is tied for sixth overall and is at even par 142 after the first day. He shot a 69 in the first round.

A pair of individual players follow for SIUE. Austin Glendinning and Justin Hemings each have a 144 and are tied for 11th. Hemings carded a first-round 69, which is the lowest round of his career. Kyle Slattery has a 145 through the first two rounds. He is tied for 15th. Brady Dixon, who is also playing as an individual is tied for 23rd with a 147. Luke Long is tied for 27th with a 148. Danny Gorman is tied for 33rd with a 149. Jordan Harre is tied for 46th with a 153. Spencer Underwood, SIUE's last individual player, is 87th with a 169.

The Cougars, who are defending champions at the tournament, will attempt to defend their title with the final round Tuesday. Teams will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

