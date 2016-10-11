Final Results

CHICAGO – SIUE golf wrapped up its fall season Monday, finishing eighth at the Northern Intercollegiate, hosted by Northern Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE finished at 921. No. 1 Illinois led from wire-to-wire to win the team championship. The Illini finished at 845 (-7). Indiana finished in second place at 898. Marquette was third at 902.

Illinois players finished in the top four spots on the leaderboard. Giovanni Tadiotto earned medalist honors with a 208 (-5).

For the Cougars, Luke Long finished tied for 16th with a 226. Conor Dore was 21st with a 227. Kyle Slattery tied for 41st with a 234.Danny Gorman tied for 53rd with a 237. Justin Hemings scored a 238 and tied for 55th.

SIUE will hold its annual alumni event Thu. Oct. 13. The Cougars return to tournament play Feb. 25 in Goodyear, Arizona for the Loyola Intercollegiate.

More like this: