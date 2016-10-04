Final Results

RAYMORE, Mo. – SIUE golf finished seventh in a field of 12 teams at UMKC's Bill Ross Intercollegiate which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Creekmore Golf Club.

SIUE finished with a team score of 888. Grand Canyon earned the team championship with an 868. Kansas State finished a stroke back in second place. UMKC was third with an 872.

For the Cougars, Conor Dore and Luke Long each finished with a 218 and tied for 12th-place with three other golfers. Justin Hemings tied for 36th with a 225. Kyle Slattery (231) finished in a tie for 52nd-place. Danny Gorman tied for 63rd with a 235.

Grand Canyon's Jake Chanen finished six-under-par at 210 to earn medalist honors. Missouri State's Adam Fisher and UMKC's Matt Green were five-under to tie for second place.

SIUE has one final fall tournament. The Cougars will be back on the course Sunday and Monday at the Northern Illinois Intercollegiate.

