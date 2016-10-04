Day One Results

RAYMORE, Mo. – SIUE golf has three golfers in the top 15 and is tied for fifth among 12 teams after the first two rounds of the Bill Ross Intercollegiate.

SIUE has a combined 585 is sits just five strokes out of the top three. The Cougars are tied with Wichita State. Grand Canyon leads the team competition with a 573. Stephen F. Austin has a 576 and is second. UMKC is third with a 580.

Freshman Luke long shot rounds of 70-74 and is tied for ninth at even-par 144. Conor Dore and Justin Hemings are one stroke back and are tied for 13th. Danny Gorman and Kyle Slattery are tied for 54th with a 155.

Grand Canyon's Jake Chanen is seven-under par (137) to lead the individual race.

Teams will play the final 18-hole round beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

