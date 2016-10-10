Results

CHICAGO – SIUE golf is tied for fifth after two rounds at the Northern Intercollegiate hosted by Northern Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars are tied with Northern Illinois. Both schools have a 609. No. 1-ranked Illinois leads the field. The Illini are 10-under par with a 558. Marquette is in second place with a 597. Indiana has a 598 and is in third place.

Individually, Conor Dore leads SIUE with a 149 (+7). He is tied for 15th. Luke Long is tied for 20th with a 151. Kyle Slattery is tied for 26th with a 153. Justin Hemings has a 156 and is tied for 35th. Danny Gorman is tied for 50th with a 159.

Illinois individuals occupy the top four spots on the leaderboard. Nick Hardy and Edoardo Lipparelli are tied for first with a 138 (-4).

The Cougars and the 11 other schools will play the final 18-hole round Monday at Beverly Country Club. The Cougars' first tee time is 7:45 a.m.

More like this: