SIUE golf fifth at Northern Intercollegiate
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CHICAGO – SIUE golf is tied for fifth after two rounds at the Northern Intercollegiate hosted by Northern Illinois.
The Cougars are tied with Northern Illinois. Both schools have a 609. No. 1-ranked Illinois leads the field. The Illini are 10-under par with a 558. Marquette is in second place with a 597. Indiana has a 598 and is in third place.
Individually, Conor Dore leads SIUE with a 149 (+7). He is tied for 15th. Luke Long is tied for 20th with a 151. Kyle Slattery is tied for 26th with a 153. Justin Hemings has a 156 and is tied for 35th. Danny Gorman is tied for 50th with a 159.
Illinois individuals occupy the top four spots on the leaderboard. Nick Hardy and Edoardo Lipparelli are tied for first with a 138 (-4).
The Cougars and the 11 other schools will play the final 18-hole round Monday at Beverly Country Club. The Cougars' first tee time is 7:45 a.m.
More like this: