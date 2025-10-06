EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and the Friends of Art are excited to announce its ANNUAL ART AUCTION on November 14, 2024, with funds raised supporting the Art & Design department’s visiting artist program as well as student scholarships, assistantships, and awards. This long-standing (since 1979) annual event will take place in the ART & DESIGN WEST GALLERY at SIUE, starting with a preview at 6 pm and the LIVE auction at 7 pm by local auctioneer Gary Niemeier.

This year’s auction will showcase a diverse array of artworks from both local and national artists, faculty, alumni and current students. Some highlights include pieces by Salvador Dali, Agnes Martin, Alexander Calder, Lewis Badalamenti, Mike Smith, Jack Decoteau and many more! Proceeds from the auction provide a unique opportunity for attendees to acquire unique and original pieces while contributing to the growth of the SIUE art community. The auction directly benefits programs that enrich the educational experiences of students and the broader community, thereby enhancing the university’s artistic landscape.

The Annual Art Auction is not only a chance to support our talented students and visiting artists, but also brings together art lovers and community members in celebration of creativity at large.

The evening will feature refreshments, a cash-only bar, and an opportunity to connect with fellow art enthusiasts. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to browse the auction items and enjoy the preview before the bidding begins at 7 p.m.

Event Details:

Date: November 14, 2025

Preview: 6PM

Live Auction: 7PM

Location: ART & DESIGN GALLERY WEST, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Entry Fee: $10 (Students FREE)

LINK: https://www.friendsofart.org/art-auction

For more information, please contact:

Leah Power

Office Manager, department of Art and Design, SIUE

(618)650-3073

lpower@siue.edu

