EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and the Friends of Art is excited to announce its Annual Art Auction on Nov. 8, 2024, with funds raised supporting the Art & Design department’s visiting artist program as well as student scholarships, assistantships, and awards. This long-standing annual event (since 1979) will take place in the Art & Design West Gallery at SIUE, starting with a Preview at 5 p.m. and the Live Auction at 7 p.m. by local auctioneer Gary Niemeier.

This year’s auction will showcase a diverse array of artworks from both local and national artists, faculty, alumni and current students. Some highlights include pieces by Alexander Calder, Pablo Picasso, Victor Vasarely, Thomas Gipe, Daniel Raedeke, Andy Magee, JaimeJo Fisher and many more! Proceeds from the auction provide a unique opportunity for attendees to acquire unique and original pieces while contributing to the growth of the SIUE art community. The auction directly benefits programs that enrich the educational experiences of students and the community, and enhance the university’s cultural landscape.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Annual Art Auction is not only a chance to support our talented students and visiting artists, but also bring together art lovers and community members in celebration of creativity at large.

The evening will include refreshments, a cash bar, and the chance to connect with fellow art enthusiasts. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to browse the auction items and enjoy the preview before the bidding begins at 7 p.m.

Event Details:

Date: Nov. 8, 2024 (TODAY!)

Preview: 5-7 p.m.

Live Auction: 7 p.m.

Location: Art & Design Gallery West, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Paddle fee: $10

Link: https://www.friendsofart.org/art-auction

All are welcome to join us for this special evening of art and community engagement. Join us in supporting the SIUE Art Department and making a lasting impact on our students and creative community. We look forward to seeing you there!

More like this: