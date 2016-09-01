EDWARDSVILLE - As summer comes to an end, fall is right around the corner. With the new fall season, also comes a new class of students at SIUE.

The class of 2020 has officially arrived in Edwardsville, and the E is welcoming them with open arms.

The first year students moved into Bluff, Prairie, and Woodland Residence Halls on Thursday, Aug. 18. More than 500 SIUE student move-in volunteers, called the Movers and Shakers, guided these students and their parents to make the move-in process a little smoother.

After a long day of moving and saying goodbyes, students were welcomed to attend Freshman First Night at the Morris University Center (MUC). The class of 2020 joined fellow first year students for a fun filled night consisting of a glow photo booth, video game lounge, cotton candy, cosmic bowling or pool at Cougar Lanes, Spin Art, and a dance party at the end of the evening. Students also got to experience the best food on campus with the MUC’s many dining options.

For commuter students, SIUe offered a welcome breakfast on Friday, Aug. 19. Students could stop for a light breakfast and learn information about The SIUE Experience along with meeting their Cougar Guide with other commuter students, and be entered for a drawing of gas gift cards and other prizes.

Also on the Aug. 19, new students attended informational sessions called “The SIUe Experience: Excellence, Integrity, Wisdom, Inclusion” and “New Student Convocation: Your SIUe Story Begins”. At end the day, the traditional class photo was taken by the Cougar statue.

Later that evening, students could catch a free shuttle to Korte Stadium to enjoy their very first SIUE spirit event at the 5th annual Cougar Kick-off. The men’s soccer team took on University of Dayton, which ended in a Cougar victory with a score of 1-0.

For more pictures, use hashtags #SIUE20 and #SIUEexperience on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. If you would like to check out the entire events list, visit http://www.siue.edu/admissions/undergraduate/admitted/experience/schedule.shtml.

