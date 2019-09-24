CLEVELAND, Ohio – SIUE forward Jorge Gonzalez has earned selection as the Mid-American Conference Men's Soccer Player of the Week.

Gonzalez led the way for SIUE, scoring three times on a team-high 13 shots, including eight on goal. The senior from Valencia, Spain, began the week began with an overtime winner against Butler. He led SIUE's attack with six shots, including three on frame and tallied the game winner with just more than a minute left in double overtime.

He scored twice in a losing effort, in another overtime game, on the road at Oral Roberts, where he finished with seven shots, including five on goal.

Gonzalez leads the MAC in scoring with five goals and 11 points.

The Cougars are in Kansas City for a 4 p.m. game Tuesday with the Roos.

