Complete Game Notes

Game #21

Wed., Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. CT

Edwardsville, Ill.

Vadalabene Center

SIUE Cougars (7-13, 3-4 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (8-9, 3-4 OVC)

Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com

Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

THANKS!

Through the generosity of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, SIUE Athletics is proud to be able to host the second annual Field Trip Day.

LAST GAME

SIUE won its 10th consecutive overtime game, dating back to the 2010-11 season with a 70-68 win at UT Martin. Donshel Beck hit two free throws with 27 seconds left in overtime to seal the win.

SCOUTING TENNESSEE STATE

The trio of Jayda Johnson, Olivia Jones and I'mani Davis lead the team in scoring and rebounding. The Tigers are coming off a 64-51 win against Jacksonville State. Tennessee State leads the OVC in steals with 10.8 per game.

SERIES STUFF

SIUE leads the series 6-3 but Tennessee State has won the last two meetings.

LEADING THE NATION

Gwen Adams is No. 1 nationally in free throw percentage at 93.5 percent. She has hit 86 of 92 from the charity stripe this season, including all six of her attempts at UT Martin.

HITTING THE BOARDS

Amri Wilder set a new career high at UT Martin with eight rebounds. Her previous career best had been five.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE

After Sydney Bauman recorded back-to-back double-doubles against Murray State and Southeast Missouri, Donshel Beck picked up her second double-double of the season at UT Martin. The Cougars have seven total double-doubles as Gwen Adams leads the team with three.

REBOUNDING STRENGTH

SIUE has outrebounded its last four opponents by more than 10. After starting the season slow on the boards, SIUE is now No. 2 in the OVC in rebounding margin at 2.7.

TO THE LINE FOR TWO SHOTS

SIUE is now No. 8 nationally in free throws made (306) and No. 9 in free throw attempts (424). Donshel Beck is No. 31 nationally in free throws made (87) while Gwen Adams is No. 33 nationally (86). Lauren White is No. 135 nationally with 63 free throws made.

NEXT UP

SIUE's next two contests are on the road. The Cougars play at Eastern Illinois for a 1 p.m. contest Saturday. Next Wednesday, SIUE faces OVC leader Belmont.

SPORTSCENTER

Lauren White's 25-foot buzzer beater against Southeast Missouri last Wednesday was a featured shot on ESPN's Sportscenter.

CAREER SCORING

SIUE has three current players among the top 40 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season at SIUE. Adams is tied for 31st all-time with 848 points. She is tied with Michaela Herrod (2009-13). Beck is in 34th overall with 822 points. Micah Jones is 39th with 675 points.

FROM THREE

Nakiah Bell has emerged as SIUE's top threat from three-point range. She is fourth in the OVC with 45 three-pointers.

DISHING OUT

Bell also leads the Cougars in assists with 81 and is fourth in the OVC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.80. As a team, SIUE is No. 90 nationally in assists with 280.

