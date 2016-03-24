EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved fee-related changes for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2016-17 academic year. The changes made during the board’s meeting on the Edwardsville campus included housing occupancy rates and the student fees for Information Technology, Textbook Rental and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Other fee changes were approved for the Student Welfare and Activity Fee (SWAF), Facilities, the Morris University Center and resident meal plans.

University Housing rates were approved to increase one percent and will offset inflationary cost increases, fund debt service payments and maintain adequate fund balances in housing operations.

Dining Services received a 3.1 percent increase per semester in the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. The rates were developed for the academic year effective fall 2016 to offset inflationary cost increases in labor and food.

The Information Technology fee will change from $7.35 per credit hour to $7.55, a 2.7 percent increase resulting in a full-time undergraduate student paying $226.50 annually (two academic semesters of 15 hours each) compared with $220.50, currently. This fee helps defray the costs of supporting computing resources and networking infrastructure on campus.

Textbook rental fees will increase by $21 for the academic year effective fall 2016 from $489 to $510. In recent years, SIUE has adopted electronic materials at the request of faculty. The 4.3 percent increase will offset the additional digital cost and other inflationary operating costs such as the cost of books, and provide necessary levels of service and maintain an appropriate fund balance.

A full-time undergraduate student (30 credit hours) will pay an Intercollegiate Athletics annual fee of $375.90 beginning in the fall, a change from the current rate of $363.40. The approved 3.4 percent increase of $12.50 will support the annual operating expenses associated with an NCAA Division I program.

Annually (for a full-time student enrolled in 15 hours during fall and spring)

FY16 FY17 Change

Student Welfare & Activity $236.00 $239.20 + 1.4 %

Facilities $601.50 $619.50 + 3.0 %

University Center $343.50 $354.00 + 3.1 %

