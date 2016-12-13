EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook will oversee the 2016 Fall Commencement exercises Saturday, Dec. 17. Ceremonies for the 1,229 eligible graduates will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the School of Engineering and associate professor in the Department of Construction, is SIUE’s 2016 Teaching Excellence Award winner. He will provide the commencement address during the morning and afternoon ceremonies.

The student speaker in the morning will be Joseph Reddy, who earned a bachelor’s in nursing from the School of Nursing. The morning session features the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Nursing and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The student speaker for the afternoon ceremony will be Taylor Keel, who earned a bachelor’s in applied communication studies from the College of Arts and Sciences. The afternoon session features the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and School of Engineering.

